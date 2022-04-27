Missing 9-year-old found safe, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A missing nine-year-old girl that police were asking for the public’s help to find has been located and is unharmed according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The search for Ka’Mya Yeldel began around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday when she was last seen on foot in the 1400 block of Samuel Street at the Stevenson Apartments, off Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte.
[ALSO READ: Boyfriend of missing 21-year-old Charlotte woman charged with murder]
She was wearing an orange and white tie-dyed shirt, shorts and white Crocs.
Yeldell is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall with long, black braids.
(Watch the video below: Missing autistic teen found safe after 3 years)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 9