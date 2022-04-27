ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 9-year-old found safe, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A missing nine-year-old girl that police were asking for the public’s help to find has been located and is unharmed according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The search for Ka’Mya Yeldel began around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday when she was last seen on foot in the 1400 block of Samuel Street at the Stevenson Apartments, off Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte.

Ka’Mya Yeldell

She was wearing an orange and white tie-dyed shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

Missing girl investigation Scene at 1400 block of Samuel Street off Statesville Avenue where police are searching for a 9-year-old girl.

Yeldell is about 4 feet, 8 inches tall with long, black braids.

Rachel Davis
2d ago

Father GOD in the mighty name of JESUS CHRIST OF NAZARETH and by the Power of thy HOLY SPIRIT, I pray for a miracle in this situation for the safe return of this precious little girl. 🙏 🙏 🙏

