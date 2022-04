Einstein is 12! Happy birthday to our adorable, little guy who truly is little in the horse world. According to WMUR, Einstein set the record for the world's smallest horse when he was born in New Hampshire in 2010. You've heard of miniature horses, I'm sure, but we don't see them very often. If you didn't know, we actually have one right here in New Hampshire.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO