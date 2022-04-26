ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

On the menu: Special K and botox

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetamine clinics are popping up all over Los Angeles offering to treat depression, anxiety, and other ailments....

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Health
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Special K#Depression#City Hall#Sexual Violence#Food Drink
shefinds

What Does Fast Food Really Do To Your Skin? We Asked A Dermatologist

While no one probably expects fast food to carry an array of health benefits, they may not be fully aware of its many drawbacks when it comes to skin health, experts say. We checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology to learn more about the effects frequent fast food consumption can have on our skin and complexions. We also spoke with skincare and anti-aging expert Dr. Kim Harris, ND, naturopathic medical doctor at Prescott Medical Aesthetics, to find out how these food types can impact aging skin, specifically, as well.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

15 Best Boar Bristle Brushes for Every Hair Type

We don't know how to tell you this, but one hairbrush probably isn't enough. Some are made for detangling, while others are perfect for defining curls. But if you’re aiming for a sleek style without the hair damage, you’ll want to pick up a boar bristle brush. “Nothing...
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

Is alcohol bad for your hair?

Occasionally drinking alcohol is not bad for hair. However, regular alcohol consumption through drinking or using certain alcohol-containing hair products may have negative effects on the hair. Alcohol is a chemical substance in liquor, wine, and beer. A person who consumes it in excessive amounts may not be getting enough...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 59

Spring beauty routine that helps with allergies

Nicole Rene Style & Beauty Expert Nicole René returns to talk about a spring beauty routine that helps combat allergies. If you’re having allergy or sinus issues, watch these helpful tips and follow Nicole on Instagram.
SKIN CARE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Refinery29

5 Cult Beauty Products French Women Swear By For Amazing Skin

If we could bottle the secret to French beauty, we would. French women have a certain je ne sais quoi — that no-makeup makeup glow that makes a crisp red lip, smoky eye and mussed-up waves look ten times more chic. But if we've learned anything from Parisian beauty...
SKIN CARE
Page Six

Danny Bonaduce takes medical leave as he seeks diagnosis for mystery illness

Former child star Danny Bonaduce is taking a temporary leave from his radio show due to an unnamed illness. “Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show,” “The Partridge Family” star, 62, tweeted on Friday. “I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.” Bonaduce has been on “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle radio station KZOK since 2011. He...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

The Pink Concealer Hack Is Odd But It Eliminated My Dark Circles

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have a TikTok account or not, it's nigh on impossible to avoid the smart concealer hacks dreamed up by the app's beauty lovers. There's the speedy natural face lift (which sculpts and elevates cheekbones and eyes) and the more bizarre trends, like drawing on a pair of concealer glasses to minimise discolouration (don't knock it 'til you've tried it). This month there's another trick going viral and it promises to minimise dark circles better than any makeup product you might've already tried.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Ingredients Are Actually Useless For Wrinkles

Curating a top-notch, personalized skincare routine can be a great way to reduce signs of aging. However, with so many products claiming to have anti-aging effects, it can be hard to know which ones are the real deal. Many times, you may run into disappointment when you realize that the serum you spent big bucks on does nothing for your wrinkles.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy