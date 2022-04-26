On the menu: Special K and botox

While no one probably expects fast food to carry an array of health benefits, they may not be fully aware of its many drawbacks when it comes to skin health, experts say. We checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology to learn more about the effects frequent fast food consumption can have on our skin and complexions. We also spoke with skincare and anti-aging expert Dr. Kim Harris, ND, naturopathic medical doctor at Prescott Medical Aesthetics, to find out how these food types can impact aging skin, specifically, as well.
Comments / 0