For Michigan State basketball fans who are concerned about the center position following Julius Marble’s transfer, you may want to hold off on that anxiety. Jaxon Kohler, a 4-star center and power forward hybrid, will be joining Michigan State basketball this year, and he showed that he is a force this week at the Iverson Classic when he dunked all over Michigan commit Tarris Reed Jr.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO