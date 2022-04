WASHINGTON -- After pitching only 1 2/3 innings in his last start and dropping to 0-3 on the season, Patrick Corbin had adjustments to make before his next outing. “Obviously, upset just by how a lot of this has been playing out,” Corbin said Friday following a loss to the Giants. “But you’ve got to move on, try to focus on the next pitch. I’m pissed. I’m upset. I’m trying to do everything I can to get better, and really just still searching a little bit.”

