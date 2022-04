After nearly three hours of testimony by the community, the developer and the owners of what is known as the Brownland Farm property, Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) voted against rezoning, then denied the development plan and all related items of business. This move, after three years of work by the Andertons and the developer, brought the project to an abrupt end.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO