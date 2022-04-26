A Sunday ‘Cinco de Mayo’ on Sonoma Plaza

VALLEJO (KPIX) — In the city of Vallejo, there are big plans for redeveloping the old Navy property on Mare Island but, in the process, residents are complaining that the public is being left out and perhaps shut out from any recreational activities on the island. A group of residents met Sunday to discuss strategy for restoring public access to the island. Those who use the area for recreation say almost everything has been shut down. (CBS) First to go was the golf course in 2019. Since then, the nature preserve has had its hours cut back, the indoor sports complex...

VALLEJO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO