ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

A Sunday ‘Cinco de Mayo’ on Sonoma Plaza

sonomasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin La Luz Center to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 1...

sonomasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The Michelin-Starred Team Behind SingleThread Debuts New Sonoma Hotspot

This week brings with it the opening of Little Saint, the second restaurant from the Michelin-starred team behind SingleThread, transforming the former SHED space into an expansive, one-stop shop for food, music, and community hangouts in the heart of Healdsburg. The opening represents a collaboration between SingleThread partners Kyle and...
HEALDSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Society
Sonoma, CA
Government
SFGate

These $10 Bay Area lunches are worth every bite

Each scoopful has little surprise bursts, whether it's the tart, citrus-soaked scallops that smack against refreshing bits of perfectly diced cucumbers and red onion - or the sweet, meaty texture of baby octopus accompanied by a lovely toasted masa flavor from the sturdy tortilla rounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Residents Lament Loss of Access to Mare Island

VALLEJO (KPIX) — In the city of Vallejo, there are big plans for redeveloping the old Navy property on Mare Island but, in the process, residents are complaining that the public is being left out and perhaps shut out from any recreational activities on the island. A group of residents met Sunday to discuss strategy for restoring public access to the island. Those who use the area for recreation say almost everything has been shut down. (CBS) First to go was the golf course in 2019. Since then, the nature preserve has had its hours cut back, the indoor sports complex...
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Cinco De Mayo#La Luz Center
Eater

Here Are the Bay Area James Beard Media Award Nominees for 2022

The James Beard Foundation released its 2022 list of Media Award nominees Wednesday, highlighting the year’s strongest pieces of food writing and production across books, news sites, and broadcast. Each category features three nominees, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 11. Here are the San Francisco Bay Area locals up for awards this year:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy