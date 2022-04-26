ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

The Blotter | Multiple incidents of vehicle theft, collision lead to arrests

By Damin Esper
piedmontexedra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 19, a woman was reported to have hit three cars in the Weeds Salon parking lot at Wildwood and Grand avenues. The report came in at 4:47. The driver had left the scene. A white Volkswagen SUV was located in front of a residence. Police made contact with a...

piedmontexedra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wildwood, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Piedmont, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Piedmont, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Theft#Vehicles#Firearms#Weeds Salon#Volkswagen Suv
KREM2

Woman killed by boyfriend reportedly dead for two days before found

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy