Titus County woman pleads to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of husband

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A high school track star in Texas was fatally shot during a prom party this week, officials said. Rashard Guinyard, a senior at Crowley High School, was killed in the Sunday shooting, according to the Crowley Independent School District. Guinyard signed a track letter of intent to Abilene Christian University...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday four people were arrested and 64 grams of meth were found after authorities conducted a narcotics search warrant in Hutchinson County. According to the sheriff’s office, the Hutchinson County SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and with help from the Borger Police Department, authorities conducted a […]
BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people are dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Rapides Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, at around 12:30 p.m., trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28E at Highway 115. This crash claimed the lives of Joshua Legros, 25 of Iowa, and Steven Lewein, 51 of Mansura.
Meals were served to around 300 people, and more than $10,000 was raised for both men. The shooting is under investigation. All three true bills are filed under seal due to the nature of the crimes. Marshall residents react to juvenile curfew. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall Police Chief...
Comments / 0