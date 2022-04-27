8th grader killed in tragic Estrella hit and run

Updated April 27, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.

An eighth-grade boy was killed Tuesday afternoon in a hit and run on the residential streets of Estrella Mountain Ranch, a neighborhood in central Goodyear.

Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike home from school when police say he was hit by a pickup truck around 2:45 p.m. near 182nd and San Gabriel drives.

The suspect fled the scene, and police believe he is driving a white full-size Ford Pickup truck with right front headlight damage.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a long sleeved orange shirt, and said that there may have been other passengers in the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with camera footage in the area between 2:45 and 3:05 p.m. to contact the Goodyear Police Department.

Buensuceso was transported to the hospital and died sometime Tuesday evening as a result of his injuries.

Buensuceso’s identity was confirmed Tuesday evening in an announcement released by Estrella Mountain Elementary School, where he attended eighth grade.

The announcement, signed by the school’s principal Lynzee Booras, relays to the school community a “tragedy in our Estrella Family,” and states the information was shared with permission from Buensuceso’s father, who has asked for privacy at this time.

The letter also states that students may react in different ways to the death of a classmate and urges adult caretakers to “try to understand, and accept a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive, to encourage discussion, and to be good listeners.”

Those wishing to send cards may mail them to Estrella Mountain Elementary School, where they will be forwarded to the Buensuceso family.