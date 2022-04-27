JoJo Siwa Revealed The Status Of Her Relationship With Kylie Prew And Said That She's "Very Much In Love"

Related
Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere
Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
Khloé Kardashian says 'everyone knows' Scott Disick is 'still in love' with Kourtney Kardashian despite her relationship with Travis Barker
"Kourtney has all right to despise me and the way I treated her," Scott Disick says on the premiere of "The Kardashians."
Khloé Kardashian shows off daughter True’s full face of makeup
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter is only 3 years old, but she might be her famous family’s next makeup mogul. Kardashian, 37, posted a snap on Instagram Tuesday of True Thompson — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — wearing a full face of glam. It looks...
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Glimpse of Baby Son with Dad Travis Scott on Easter
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving life with their little ones. The Kardashians star, 24, posted photos on Instagram Sunday from her family's Easter celebrations, including a picture of the "Escape Plan" rapper, 30, holding their baby son in his arms. In the image, Scott held the 2½-month-old, who...
Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’
Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.
Kris Jenner Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Pixie Cut—See Her Shocking New Look!
Kris Jenner just changed up her look in a major way— and we had to do a double take! The Kardashians star, 66, debuted a trendy bob with side-swept bangs earlier this week on her Instagram story before heading the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. For years,...
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
ETOnline.com
Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
HipHopDX.com
Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Wanted To 'Quit Everything' To Become Her Full-Time Stylist
Los Angeles, CA – The Kardashians is set to make its Hulu landing on Thursday night (April 14), so the headline machine is already churning. Ahead of the premiere, TMZ got an early look at the episode where Kim Kardashian claims her ex Kanye West was ready to give up his music career and become her stylist on a full-time basis while they were together.
A 4-year-old Prince William told his nanny he would punish her when he becomes king, a new royal book says
According to Tina Brown's new book, "The Palace Papers," Prince William was aware of his status as future king from a young age.
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
WFAA
Kris Jenner Shows Off New Hairdo Ahead of Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner Collab Party
Kris Jenner is trying out something different. The 66-year-old momager took to her Instagram Story Tuesday night to debut a new hairdo ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. "Kendall and Kylie collection," Kris wrote over the video, which saw the proud mom applying her daughters' latest...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
ETOnline.com
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Their Kids Pose as a Family Following Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children were one, big, color-coordinating family on Thursday night! At Goya Studios in Los Angeles, the happy couple hit the red carpet for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians and posed with all three of Travis' kids, 18-year-old Landon Barker, 16-year-old Alabama Barker and 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourtney's youngest son, 7-year-old Reign Disick.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
30 Years Ago: David Bowie Marries Supermodel Iman
When David Bowie and Iman married on April 24, 1992, it wasn’t a big, elaborate affair. Instead, the rock star and the supermodel tied the knot in Lausanne, Switzerland, in a civil ceremony attended by just two witnesses and an interpreter. Bowie had kept a home in the town...
North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing
Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
