BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police officers were called out to McKinley High to break up a large fight at the school on Wednesday, April 27. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a large group of students and parents were involved. Investigators added a couple people were detained for a short time but were not arrested and were eventually released. No arrests have been made as of yet.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO