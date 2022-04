If you were among the Lions faithful (and we do mean faithful) hoping for a new quarterback to be delivered unto you in the 2022 NFL draft, well ... there's always Day 3, we guess, though a mini-run in the third round left the pickings a bit slim. Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral went to the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, respectively, in the span of 20 picks. That leaves just North Carolina's Sam Howell, or maybe Nevada's Carson Strong (if you're into the old-school, pocket-passer type), as the top potential signal-callers.

