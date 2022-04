BELLEVIEW — Trinity Catholic's super sophomores came of age on Friday night with a convincing 21-0 win over Belleview in the District 9-1A flag football championship game. Trinity Catholic, which improved to 13-2 on the season, was paced by sophomore quarterback Madison Boyd, who tossed three touchdown passes, two to sophomore wide receiver McKenna Yates, and a Celtics defense that intercepted three Belleview passes. ...

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO