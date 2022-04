The amazing thing about the disappearance of Phil Mickelson since stating in February was taking time away from the game in the wake of his controversial comments about the upstart Saudi-backed golf league was the completeness with which his withdrawal from society seemed to take place. The common thought was that he was secluded in Montana (or was it Wyoming?) plotting his next move, but no one truly knew. Bryson DeChambeau and other friends say that Lefty had gone dark, hearing nothing from him and were as curious as the rest of us what he was up to. Had he grown a shaggy beard and a man bun? Had he turned into a coffee-drinking shorts-wearing mountain man?

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO