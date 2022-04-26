Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’ contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season. The Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign Burns to a long-term contract before that deal is up. The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons. Only Julius Peppers with 30 sacks had more in his first three seasons in Carolina.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears addressed a need in the secondary with their first draft pick under new general manager Ryan Poles. They took Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round at No. 39 overall. The Bears were looking for a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. The athletic and hard-hitting Gordon fits that description.The Bears also had the No. 48 overall pick Friday night and used it to take Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. They took Tennessee receiver Velus Jones at No. 71.The Bears have two picks in the fifth round (148 and 150) and one of the sixth (186) on Saturday.
The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. The options were worth $11.5 million for Ferrell, and about $8 million each for Jacobs and Abram.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have addressed specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 in the second round of the NFL draft. Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is looking to bolster its pass rush with an athletic edge. The drafting of Walker immediately raises questions about the health of running back Chris Carson after he underwent neck surgery last season. The picks also showed Seattle wasn’t interested in any of the quarterbacks that were still available.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected David Ojabo in the second round of the NFL draft. The Ravens put their faith in the Michigan edge rusher’s considerable potential even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon. It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact for Baltimore, but the Ravens could use help with their pass rush. Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead Michigan to the Big Ten title last season. Ojabo had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have another defensive tackle from Alabama after selecting Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the NFL draft. Mathis joins Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster. But Washington taking Mathis with the 47th pick Friday night opens up the possibility of trading Payne before he becomes a free agent after next season. Mathis nevertheless gives the Commanders interior defensive line depth after losing Tim Settle in free agency and cutting Matt Ioannidis in a salary cap-saving move. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals raided the Mountain West Conference for a pair of players they hope can help continue their upward trajectory in the NFC West. The Cardinals selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round before turning to the defense, adding San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas with the No. 87 pick in the third round. Arizona added another edge rusher with Friday’s final pick, grabbing Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders at No. 100 overall. The Cardinals received that pick as part of a trade that brought receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens.
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a potential successor to four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, selecting Nebraska’s Cameron Jurgens in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Jurgens was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was chosen with the 51st overall pick. Kelce, who turns 35 in November, contemplated retirement after last season. The five-time Pro Bowl pick will be an ideal mentor for Jurgens. The Eagles were active in the first round, making two trades to get 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally made some noise on the second night of the NFL draft by trading back in the second round and selecting receiver Alec Pierce at No. 53 overall. General manager Chris Ballard had no first-round pick and sat out Thursday’s trade flurry. It didn’t take long to make a move by swapping second-round picks with Minnesota and adding a third-rounder. Pierce fills a big hole for Indianapolis as a deep-ball threat opposite 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts also had two third-round picks, plus five additional selections Saturday.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Cook was the third running back selected in this year’s draft and is brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The Bills traded twice before finally picking Cook. Buffalo closed the day by selecting Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with the 89th pick. Cook and Bernard fill positional depth needs a day after Buffalo addressed a key position by drafting Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round. The Bills have six final picks on Saturday, starting with No. 159.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud. Pickens missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his knee last spring but returned to help the Bulldogs to a national title.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It took 42 selections Friday before a second quarterback was taken in the NFL draft. And it was a proven commodity in college, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. A full 54 spots after Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh went 20th to the Steelers on Thursday night, Ridder was taken by Atlanta. The Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in the offseason and they have Marcus Mariota as the potential starter. Ridder, who led a non-Power Five team to the College Football Playoff for the first time, has a skill set that’s been compared to Mariota’s. This is the first draft since 2000 that only one quarterback went in the first two rounds: Pickett this year, Chad Pennington to the Jets back then.
There are stars to be found in the final rounds of the NFL draft. They’re just not easy to spot. Heading into Day 3 of the draft Saturday, there’s plenty of talented players and potential starters out there. And maybe a few hidden gems. Among the most intriguing players left on the board are North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and San Diego State’s “Punt God,” Matt Araiza.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine didn’t slam the door on joining another team, either. The two-time All-Star made it clear he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The high-flying guard says he’s keeping an open mind and intends to meet with other teams when free agency opens. LaVine averaged 24.4 points, made his second straight All-Star team and got his first taste of the playoffs. But he was also limited by injuries.
TORONTO (AP) — For the Toronto Raptors to return to championship contention, they’ll need Scottie Barnes to progress from a Rookie of the Year winner to an All-NBA talent. Among his Toronto teammates, there’s no doubt Barnes has the ability to make that evolution happen. Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35.4 minutes per game, starting all 74 games he played. He led all rookies in minutes and was third in points and rebounds.
