Kern County, CA

Like cooling facilities, clean air centers coming to Kern

By JOHN COX jcox@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as Central Valley residents are given a place to cool down when temperatures soar, regional air quality officials are planning to set up centers where people can go to breathe filtered air when wildfires pollute the skies. A $5 million demonstration project established by state legislation in 2019...

Recently, Kern County celebrated its 156th birthday, marking more than one and a half centuries of committed public service. Our region is packed with excellence, as so many facets of our county are among the best in the world. From our agriculture and energy industries to aerospace and defense, Kern County boasts a track record of “firsts,” breaking everything from the sound barrier to stereotypes.
