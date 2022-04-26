ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega is delisting classic Sonic games in May

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
There’s no doubt that the Sonic Origins collection is looking pretty sick, and it should — since many classics entries in the series will disappear from digital storefronts soon.

On Tuesday, Sega announced that it will delist Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD from digital storefronts on May 20, 2022. That includes every port on PSN, Xbox Live, Steam, Nintendo’s eShop, and elsewhere.

The company is making some exceptions, though. The first two Sonic the Hedgehog games will be available via Sega Ages, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is staying on Nintendo Switch Online.

Thankfully, you can still purchase these games individually until the delisting date. Each will be playable afterward, too. For example, Sonic the Hedgehog is only $4.99 on Steam right now. So get on that if you would like cheaper alternatives to the Sonic Origins collection, which will be $39.99 when it comes out on June 23, 2022 — about a month after Sega takes the other digital versions down.

It’s always disappointing when this sort of thing happens, but at least the Sonic Origins collection will contain all the titles mentioned above. Too bad all of this confusing business had to happen right as Sonic became a box-office champ.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Cd#Video Game#Sonic Origins#Psn#Xbox Live Steam#Nintendo Switch Online
