Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 9, Ridgeline 0: Castle Keaton struck out 21 of 22 batters faced and the Saxons (5-12, 5-12) beat the Falcons (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Keaton allowed one hit and no walks in the complete game shutout. Isaac Bruce went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Ferris.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO