Pros and cons for 10 possible first-round targets for Chargers

This week’s NFL draft is poised to be one of the more chaotic in recent memory. There are no premier quarterbacks to talk about, no clarity at No. 1 overall, and no two teams with the same set of prospects graded as first-rounders.

For teams like the Chargers holding on to a mid-first round pick, that means the intrigue is higher than ever. With that, here are ten prospects, ranked in order of likelihood, that the team could walk away from Thursday’s session with, including the pros and cons for each one.

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Pros: Johnson would give the Chargers an immediate starter on an offensive line that needs remodeling. Matt Feiler, 2021’s starter at left guard, seems poised to make the move to right tackle now that Rashawn Slater has established himself as an ascendant blindside blocker. Johnson’s primary experience is at left guard, which makes him a plug-and-play option for LA as they continue their quest to protect Justin Herbert.

Cons: While Feiler’s best season by PFF grade came in 2019 as the Steelers’ primary right tackle, there’s something to be said about continuity. Chemistry with the other linemen around you is a huge part of successfully executing, especially when you’re dealing with a new OL coach as the Bolts are. Separating Slater and Feiler, who worked seamlessly well together in 2021, may not be the best course of action even if it comes with the prize of Johnson.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Pros: Attitude is the first word that comes to mind with Penning. He’s a nasty, mauling lineman with the mindset that OL coaches are likely to crave. Despite playing left tackle for his entire career in Cedar Falls, Penning is projected to play on the right side in the pros. He’s arguably another plug-and-play option that comes with the added benefit of keeping Feiler at left guard, where he excelled a season ago.

Cons: That attitude Penning brings to the table also results in a ton of penalties – 16 of them in 2021 alone and 34 for his career. While the Chargers’ offense has the firepower to work themselves out of those kinds of disadvantageous situations, dealing with it effectively once a game because of one player seems like a losing proposition. There’s also the question of how pro-ready Penning truly is: he’s never played right tackle and gave up a pressure rate of 7.8% on 3rd and 4+ yards in the FCS. That’s the worst of the top tackles available in this year’s draft.

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Pros: Cross has consistently been billed as one of the draft’s top three offensive tackles. Although he’s never played right tackle in a game situation, he impressed at the position during his pro day. Cross is also 18 months younger than Penning, which gives him a bit more of a leash developmentally speaking. As a more refined pass blocker than his Northern Iowa classmate, Cross would also erase the nightmares of Justin Herbert having to helplessly stare at rushers coming straight for him.

Cons: It’ll take a trade up, and probably a big one at that. There’s a sliver of a chance that Cross slips a bit because of how unknown this draft is, but it’s much more likely that Cross is a top 10 pick. Jumping into the 5-8 range would likely be the best way to ensure the Chargers come away with him, and much like Jameson Williams, that trade will be costly. Protecting Herbert is paramount, but Cross is a pass blocker only. Is trading up that far worth hindering Austin Ekeler and the run game?

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Pros: The Chargers would add a presence to the middle of their defense they’ve been missing since Jamal Williams, which they sorely need after fielding the third-worst run defense by DVOA in 2021. Davis and the Bolts have been linked for months for these reasons, and adding him to a revamped line with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson would finalize a group lightyears better than a season ago.

Cons: Davis has turned into a bit of a luxury pick following the signings of Johnson and Joseph-Day. Johnson in particular is more of a true nose tackle, as is Davis, which means you’re spending a first-round pick on a player who will play 20-30 snaps a game. Add in 2021 contributors like Breiden Fehoko, Christian Covington, and Forrest Merrill, and the defensive line looks relatively complete, even without the Georgia behemoth in the middle.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Pros: The Chargers would have a rich depth chart at receiver with Olave competing for WR3 duties with 2021 rookie Josh Palmer, which seems to be a feature of every contending team in the AFC these days. It’d also make for a good story: Olave is a local product from Mission Hills High School in the suburbs of San Diego who grew up a Chargers fan. Bringing him home would add another dimension to an already potent Bolts offense.

Cons: Again, it’s about luxury. This is a different story if Mike Williams is playing on the tag, but with a 3-year, $60 million contract to his name, Williams and Keenan Allen are going to be Chargers until at least 2025. Palmer developed well as a rookie last season, and pivoting off him in favor of another young option seems unnecessary. Bottom line: there are likely going to be better options in terms of fulfilling needs on the board by 17.

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Pros: McDuffie is another outside/slot flexible corner, like Asante Samuel Jr., but that allows Brandon Staley to deploy them based on matchups rather than forcing one or the other to the outside full-time. Back in March, Staley emphasized that the star (slot) corner position is a key part of his defense. Getting that position right would be one of the final moves in completing the defensive transformation.

Cons: Adding another inside/outside versatile player would also mean that the Chargers would enter 2022 with one of the smallest secondary groups in the league. Samuel is listed at 5’10” and 180 lbs and measured in with 30 ⅛” arms prior to last year’s draft. McDuffie is 5’10 ¾”, 193 lbs, and has 29 ¾” arms. While it didn’t prove to be a concern with Samuel on the outside last season and was never a concern for McDuffie at Washington, two corners with subpar size may hamstring the Chargers’ pass defense just a little bit.

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Pros: Stingley was once considered the slam dunk No. 1 cornerback in this draft after logging one of the best college football seasons ever as a true freshman. Unlike McDuffie, there’s no concern about Stingley’s size on the outside. Assuming he reaches the heights he once seemed destined for, a tandem of Jackson and Stingley with Samuel in the slot could be one of the strongest groups in the league, if not a historic one.

Cons: If Stingley makes it to 17, I think it’s indicative that his injury issues are still giving teams pause. Since that stellar freshman season, it’s been difficult for the LSU product to stay on the field, namely due to a Lisfranc injury that cost him most of the 2021 season and an ankle sprain that limited him in 2020. He did fully test at his pro day and looked healthy, but his tape shows that he’s struggled to reclaim the magic of that 2019 campaign. Does LA want to take a chance on that type of injury risk?

S Daxton Hill, Michigan

Pros: Safety depth was a huge issue for the Chargers in 2021. Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb both missed large chunks of the season due to injury, which left the team razor-thin to deal with in-game injuries. It also hampered the ability to move Derwin James around as much. All that would be solved by adding Hill, who can play both safety spots or move to nickel corner and fill the hole there. That multiplicity could be something that Staley covets.

Cons: Adding a third safety with such a premium pick isn’t the best value proposition, even if the plan is to have Hill start at star. That’s doubly true if one of McDuffie or Stingley is still on the board since their ability to play outside corner should trump Hill’s ability to play safety. While Hill’s versatility is tantalizing, it’s simply not a huge need for the Chargers on Day 1. I’d fully expect a Day 3 safety instead.

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Pros: Williams is exactly the kind of receiver LA needs: a true speed threat down the field. Jalen Guyton was okay in that role last season, and new return specialist DeAndre Carter has a little bit of juice as a receiver, but adding Williams takes that to a whole new level. It’s also a different enough skillset from the top three of Allen, Williams, and Palmer that his fit on the team makes a bit more sense than that of Chris Olave.

Cons: It’ll require a trade-up, at least above the Eagles at 15 and more likely into the back half of the top 10. Williams’ rehab following a torn ACL is ahead of schedule, meaning he should be ready to play early in his rookie season. Rumors are also flying that he’s expected to be the first WR off the board on Thursday and could go as high as 8 to Atlanta. If LA wants him, it’ll cost them, and the price of trading up without a second-round pick will hurt.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Pros: This is likely a trade-down scenario, as Ojabo’s torn Achilles will take him out of contention at 17. It also means that an Ojabo selection could come with an additional mid-round pick to offset the one lost via the Khalil Mack trade, which is a pro in itself. Right now, the primary third and fourth EDGE contributors seem to be second-year pro-Chris Rumph and CFL signing Jamal Davis, neither of whom move the needle nearly as much as a healthy Ojabo would.

Cons: Even if you believe that Ojabo will recover in six months, as suggested by Adam Schefter, he’s still going to miss all of rookie minicamp, training camp, and part of the preseason. For a guy that started playing football in 2017, that presents a steep learning curve to adjust to the NFL game. Yes, he’d have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack as mentors. And yes, he’d still probably be the third-best EDGE on the team. But in terms of immediate impact, it’s not an optimistic outlook.