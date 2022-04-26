ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Three In Custody After Police Rescue Baby Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In San Jose

By Megan Carpentier
 4 days ago
Police in northern California on Tuesday found the infant abducted from an apartment in broad daylight on Monday and arrested three suspects in the case. Brandon Cuellar is just 3 months old, and was in the care of his grandmother on Monday around 1:00 p.m. when a man walked into her...

IN THIS ARTICLE
