Suspicious person possibly with a knife

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working to identify 43 teenagers and young adults whose remains were found in Pima County over the past few decades. It’s the highest number of any county in Arizona. Colin McNally supervises NCMEC’s...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — It’s hard to imagine what Robert and Shelley Miller’s home used to look like before it was charred by the Tunnel Fire burning 15 miles north of Flagstaff. Burnt brick, melted glass and twisted metal are all that is left of the once...
PHOENIX – Arizona authorities on Friday identified the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 during a police chase as a 19-year-old from Phoenix. Kevin Avila was booked into Pinal County Jail for first-degree homicide, endangerment and aggravated assault, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler family is calling for justice after a teenager allegedly shot and killed a man on Sunday night. Police said it happened after Hans Seide and a teenager who knew each other got into an altercation in an apartment complex near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
PHOENIX – Authorities urged evacuees to be patient after two people were arrested in separate incidents Thursday night in the area deemed unsafe because of the Tunnel Fire in northern Arizona. In one case, deputies stopped a utility terrain vehicle driver who was trying to get into a closed-off...
TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot while trying to allegedly break into someone's car, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police responded to an apartment near the intersection of McClintock Drive & 12th Street early Tuesday morning after...
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirm they have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says divers found 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev on Sunday night. He was about 21 feet below the surface. According to the Peoria Fire...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of fentanyl pills. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on April 19 along I-15 in Cedar City around 9:58 p.m. Authorities have arrested two suspects — Joshua Leo Marlow, 20, and Juan Daniel Valencia, 27. […]
Comments / 0