Colorado State

An Unknown Disease Has Killed 57 Wild Horses in Colorado

By Matt Sparx
 3 days ago
A highly contagious and unknown disease has killed 57 wild horses in Colorado according to the Bureau of Land Management. The horses that have died from the unknown disease were located at the Wild Horse Facility in Canon City, Colorado. The Bureau of Land...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado authorities ask for help identifying person ‘prowling’ with a gun outside of a home

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Weld County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera outside of a home while armed with a gun. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the suspect with the public on Monday. The incident in question happened this past weekend in an area close to Keenesburg. The small town is northeast of Denver. Deputies were called to the area about an armed man “prowling” in cars. Residents told deputies they went out the next morning and found someone had been inside two unlocked vehicles.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived. "She is super ferocious with strangers,...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian Flu

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado’s Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the man tested positive as a result of direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program “where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.”(credit: Getty Images) The affected flock...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

