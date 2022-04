The long wait from the end of the college football season to the NFL draft is finally over, which means that former Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson is off the board. After the Wolverines beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten the following week, Hutchinson started getting mocked as the No. 1 overall pick, a stance that most draft pundits were on board with until he was usurped in the mocks leading up to draft day. Suddenly, Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker — who didn’t even lead his team in sacks, as he has six compared to Robert Beal’s 6.5 — became the nouveau pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the top spot.

