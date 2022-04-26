WATCH: Jalen Nailor releases hype highlights video ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jalen Nailor is one of a handful of former Spartans whose football careers will take that next step this week.

Nailor will look to hear his name called this week in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the speedy wide receiver expected to be a late-round selection. Nailor was an explosive offensive weapon for the Spartans the last four seasons, finishing with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 career touchdowns.

With the NFL Draft only a few days ahead, Nailor released a hype highlight video with his tweet pointing to the “next chapter” coming soon. Check out the video below: