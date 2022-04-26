ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Jalen Nailor releases hype highlights video ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jalen Nailor is one of a handful of former Spartans whose football careers will take that next step this week.

Nailor will look to hear his name called this week in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the speedy wide receiver expected to be a late-round selection. Nailor was an explosive offensive weapon for the Spartans the last four seasons, finishing with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 career touchdowns.

With the NFL Draft only a few days ahead, Nailor released a hype highlight video with his tweet pointing to the “next chapter” coming soon. Check out the video below:

NFL
Football
Sports
Updated look at Bears wide receiver depth after Velus Jones Jr. addition

The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which addressed a huge need on offense. While the Bears opted to go for the speedy Jones over some more proven wideouts, they finally added a weapon for quarterback Justin Fields. He joins a receiving corp that includes Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Jones is a raw talent, but his speed is out of this world, which gives him the potential to be dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense.
CHICAGO, IL
15 players the Colts should target on Day 3 of 2022 NFL draft

After making some loud noise on Day 2, the Indianapolis Colts get a quick turnaround Saturday to complete their selections in the 2022 NFL draft. Following a day that included two trades, the Colts don’t have a fourth-round pick (No. 122 overall) or one of their fifth-round picks (No. 179 overall) any more. They won’t be on the board for the first time until Round 5 with the No. 159 overall pick, barring a trade.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Draft 2022: Which Aggies should hear their names called on Day 3?

In the last two nights, 105 players have been selected in the NFL draft, in a bit of a surprise, only two of those players, Kenyon Green, who was selected 15th overall by the Houston Texans, and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal who was picked 84th by the Pittsburgh Steelers, attended Texas A&M University. Many draft pundits believed atleast a third Aggie would be selected by the end of the second day. Now it seems as though the third and final day will be the day of the Aggies as we expect to see six Aggies picked before Mr. Irrelevant’s name...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
2022 NFL draft: Grade the Steelers first 3 draft picks

On the first two nights of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed multiple significant needs including quarterback. In the first round Pittsburgh selected Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Moving to the second round, the Steelers addressed their biggest need with speed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. Finally on Friday night in the third round, Pittsburgh drafted versatile defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M.
PITTSBURGH, PA
