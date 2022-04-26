ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans offer 2025 ATH AJ Wallace of Chattanooga, Tenn.

By Robert Bondy
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an athlete prospect on the rise in the 2025 class.

AJ Wallace of Chattanooga, Tenn. announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is an athlete in the 2025 class and plays for Chattanooga Christian School.

Wallace is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but surely will be a prized recruit based on the schools already showing interest in his talents. Michigan State is the sixth school to extend him an offer, joining Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.

Wallace is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. Keep an eye on his recruitment as he will surely be a guy who continues to get attention from big-time schools.

