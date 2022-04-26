NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down from position, effective 2023

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

NCAA President Mark Emmert will step down from his position next year.

The massive NCAA news was announced on Tuesday evening, with many expressing their thoughts on social media about the news. Emmert will officially remain in his role until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

