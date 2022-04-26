ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down from position, effective 2023

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
NCAA President Mark Emmert will step down from his position next year.

The massive NCAA news was announced on Tuesday evening, with many expressing their thoughts on social media about the news. Emmert will officially remain in his role until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Click on the tweet below to read the complete release on Emmert’s decision to step down as President of the NCAA:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

