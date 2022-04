DESTIN, Fla. – On a massive, 85-inch flatscreen, Mel Kiper barked with his expertise on the fate of roughly 200 college football players who were still waiting on the call of a lifetime. The second round of the 2022 NFL Draft was well underway Friday night when Brian Robinson Jr., with the vast majority of a lengthy wait still ahead of him, snapped all the tension in the room with a single thought. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO