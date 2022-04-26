ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota AG Suing Four Solar Panel Sales Companies

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against four solar-panel sales companies based in Utah. In announcing the lawsuit today, Ellison says three company executives from the firms are also named in the lawsuit for allegedly engaging in "deceptive and fraudulent...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Extends Ban on Poultry Exhibitions

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing avian flu outbreak affecting Minnesota and other states has prompted an extension of a statewide moratorium on poultry exhibitions and other poultry events. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health imposed a temporary statewide ban on the events at the beginning of this...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
KDHL AM 920

How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Boxelder Bugs in Minnesota Right Now

Even though it's not usually common, boxelder bugs have invaded Minnesota this spring. Here's how to keep them from bugging you too much this season. If your house is like ours in northwest Rochester, it's been inundated by a barrage of those black and red flying bugs, especially on warmer days. Even though they're not usually a problem this time of year, boxelder bugs (Boisea trivittatus, if you're being all scientific) are back and have shown up across much of Minnesota this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
MIX 108

Marijuana-Themed Sub Shop Opening in Minnesota

We just got the news about a new cannabis bar opening in Superior soon, now the news that a popular marijuana-themed sub shop is opening its first location in Minnesota. There were rumors that this chain of toasted sub shops had planned on opening up shops as long ago as 2015, that's when the State of Minnesota approved a franchisor license, but fast forward 7 years and it's confirmed by Business Journal that Cheba Hut is opening its first shop in Minnesota this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Ground Beef Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Stores

A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Companies#Lawsuits#Renewable Energy#Solar Panel#The Minnesota Ag#Brio Energy#Bello Solar Energy#Total Solar Solutions#Brio Solar Energy#Sunlight Financial
CBS Minnesota

As COVID Cases Tick Up, Minneapolis Health Officials Recommend Masking Indoors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders in Minneapolis are recommending that everyone, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks when indoors. The Minneapolis Health Department updated its mask guidance Thursday, saying that they should be worn in stores, theaters, schools, restaurants, and offices. They also encouraged people to wear well-fitting N95 masks and get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots if they haven’t already. Since mid-March, the seven-day new case rate in the city has increased by 340%, city health officials say, jumping from 51 infections per 100,000 people to 227 per 100,000....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MinnPost

Just how soul-sucking has this April been in Minnesota?

Since 30 Days of Biking began in Minneapolis in 2009, it’s become an annual tradition for cyclists around the world, a way to kick off the warmer season. And because it takes place in April, the month-long commitment is intentionally designed to challenge new riders to embrace the elements, as April in Minnesota is guaranteed to be a temperature roller coaster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Three Big Mistakes Minnesota Home Buyers Are Making

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy