Jon Rahm decided to support Phil Mickelson and everything he gave for golf. Mickelson is one of the greatest of this sport, and that is why Rahm believes that his decision to go on a Saudi-backed golf tour should not be criticized “Everybody makes mistakes and everything can be rectified, and I believe that can happen, but that has to come from him as well,” Rahm said, as quoted by sportsnaut.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO