Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer on Saturday announced her retirement after 50 seasons and 1,055 victories. Stringer, 74, who has coached at Rutgers University since 1995 and led the Scarlet Knights to a pair of NCAA women’s Final Four appearances, will step down effective Sept. 1, the university announced in a news release.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 15 MINUTES AGO