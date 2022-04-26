Man arrested after attempted purse snatching at Home Depot

Edwardsville Police Department, with assistance from Glen Carbon Police Department, arrested a homeless man last week after an attempted purse snatching at the Edwardsville Home Depot location.

David M. Guerrero, 35, was arrested April 21, according to his arrest warrant.

"The individual in this case has been frequenting the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area," said Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback. Guerrero was charged with theft from a person, theft under $500 and aggravated assault.

"At approximately 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Edwardsville officers responded to Home Depot in reference to a purse snatching and a combative subject who left on foot. With the assistance of Glen Carbon Police, the suspect was located and taken into custody on the parking lot of Lowes." The Lowes is located nearby just across the border in Glen Carbon.

"No injuries were reported," Fillback said. "Guerrero grabbed the victim's purse out of her shopping cart while she looked at merchandise outside the front doors. The victim quickly ran after the subject, pulled her purse away and a male passerby intervened to assist her. The suspect then swung a stick/spear at the man and threatened to stab him."

"The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon police officers did a great job to take the subject into custody without harm to anyone involved. We appreciate the assistance of the Glen Carbon officers," he said.

Guerrero is in custody at the Madison County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.