ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Man arrested after attempted purse snatching at Home Depot

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbQJL_0fLATPWN00

Edwardsville Police Department, with assistance from Glen Carbon Police Department, arrested a homeless man last week after an attempted purse snatching at the Edwardsville Home Depot location.

David M. Guerrero, 35, was arrested April 21, according to his arrest warrant.

"The individual in this case has been frequenting the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area," said Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback. Guerrero was charged with theft from a person, theft under $500 and aggravated assault.

"At approximately 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Edwardsville officers responded to Home Depot in reference to a purse snatching and a combative subject who left on foot. With the assistance of Glen Carbon Police, the suspect was located and taken into custody on the parking lot of Lowes." The Lowes is located nearby just across the border in Glen Carbon.

"No injuries were reported," Fillback said. "Guerrero grabbed the victim's purse out of her shopping cart while she looked at merchandise outside the front doors. The victim quickly ran after the subject, pulled her purse away and a male passerby intervened to assist her. The suspect then swung a stick/spear at the man and threatened to stab him."

"The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon police officers did a great job to take the subject into custody without harm to anyone involved. We appreciate the assistance of the Glen Carbon officers," he said.

Guerrero is in custody at the Madison County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4 Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Felony charges were filed Tuesday in several drug-related cases by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ernest Stevenson Jr., 56, of the 600 block of State Street, Madison, was charged April 26 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City man faces drug, weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man faces methamphetamine and multiple weapons-related charges after an April 22 incident. Riley J. Merchant, 19, of Granite City, was charged April 25 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Two charged with battery, mob action

EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with mob action and battery in an attack on another person. A third assailant had been previously charged. Timothy H. Morrissette, 18; and Tobyas M. Morrissette, 21, both of the same address in Granite City, were charged April 22 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Glen Carbon, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
679
Followers
842
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy