Click here to read the full article. Johnnie-O, whose surfer dude logo has become a recognizable symbol of “West Coast prep,” has secured an investment of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management Corp. funds. The investment gives the funds a minority stake in the business. The brand, founded by John O’Donnell a little more than a decade ago, started out with wedge-collar pique polo shirts but has since expanded into a full lifestyle brand. During the pandemic, the company experienced “superior financial performance and consistently high sales and profit growth,” according to the company and its new investors....

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO