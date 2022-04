Our community has a rich history when it comes to hockey. Whether it be professional, college, high school, or amateur hockey, it's an important part of life in Broome County. I remember back in the early 1980s, my wife dragged me to see a hockey game at the Broome County Arena. I had never been to a game before, and was really not interested, but figured I'd give it a try (not to mention giving in to my wife's strong request to attend a game with her.)

