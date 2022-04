HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday night. Noah Freidel announced on Twitter that he has committed to JMU. Freidel is a transfer from South Dakota State who averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 39.6% from three-point territory while playing in 17 games and making nine starts for the Jackrabbits. SDSU won 30 games and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO