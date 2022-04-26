ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A List Of Shaun King's Viral Nicknames

By Aleia Woods and NewsOne Staff
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoALi_0fLAMi5p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaMIf_0fLAMi5p00

Source: Karen Ducey / Getty


UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, April 26, 2022

Originally published: March 9, 2020

S haun King ‘s name has been among the top trending topics on social media this week stemming from the news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. King’s initial response to the social media app’s sale was to claim Musk — the world’s wealthiest person — is making the purchase to bolster the world’s “white power” structure.

Ironically, King posted that sentiment to his Twitter account and his more than 1 million followers. The tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons and managed to resuscitate a colorist-based list of disparaging nicknames mocking the alleged scammer who has been accused of credible yet unproven claims of financial improprieties .

As a result, on Monday, the term “Martin Luther Cream” was trending on Twitter following King’s viral tweet.

Hours later and into Tuesday morning, King appeared to delete his Twitter account in apparent protest of Musk buying the social media company. That promoted the term “Talcum X” to start trending on Twitter.

“Right-wingers celebrated the news as some kind of ‘stick it to the leftists’ victory,” Zack Linly wrote for NewsOne .

However, King announced Tuesday morning — in a tweet — that his Twitter account was still very much intact.

It seems as though King’s list of nicknames begins trending on social media following every time he is in the news cycle.

That’s what happened in 2020 following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ shellacking by Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary. However, King, who at the time was a Sanders campaign surrogate, had an even rougher time when Twitter completely came for his jugular after he accused MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow of making comments about Sanders that she actually did not say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su6qW_0fLAMi5p00

Shaun King takes the stage to stump for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the 2020 campaign kick-off at Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, New York, on March 2, 2019. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty


King claimed that Maddow reported “that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop” Sanders’ campaign.

“They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie,” he continued. Maddow fired back, denying King’s claims. “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing,” she responded.

King then shared a clip of the MSNBC host discussing pressures Mike Bloomberg ’s campaign faced prior to him suspending his campaign, according to sources, which had absolutely nothing to do with King’s accusation.

“The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit,” Maddow said in the clip.

Days prior, King was called out for claiming that Beto O’Rourke supporters reported contacted him “near tears, saying that his endorsement of @JoeBiden ‘felt like a betrayal’ of all they had worked for with Beto. One said he loathed Biden’s campaign for President. They just couldn’t make it make sense.”

However, a former O’Rourke staffer responded to King, debunking his tweet.

“Former Beto staffer here. I can say with almost complete certainty that none of us would reach out to this guy to speak ill of our old boss,” the staffer wrote.

After Maddow called out King’s fallacies, Talcum X began trending, referring to King. Black folks quickly began to display their utmost creativity, listing off a series of new nicknames for King, alluding to his habitual storytelling.

“Talcum X has always been my favorite Sh*un King nickname but someone called him Hueless P. Newton , Martin Luther Cream & W.E.B. Defraud and I cant breathe,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user said, “Why didn’t I know y’all nicknamed @shaunking Martin Luther cream and Thurgood partial Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingSkull I knew about Talcum X but this new revelation has sent me under. Lol.”

Check out the growing list of some of the nicknames Black Twitter has knighted King with.

1. Talcum X | Malcolm X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsXVe_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Civil Rights Leader and former member of the Nation of Islam.

2. Thurgood Partial | Thurgood Marshall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2is22P_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

3. Pale Revere | Paul Revere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDVtl_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Patriot in the American Revolution.

4. Tupac Sugar | Tupac Shakur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MU5yt_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Legendary rapper and poet.

5. Alexander Scamilton | Alexander Hamilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8lOf_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

One of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

6. Chaka Con | Chaka Khan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDidK_0fLAMi5p00 Source:WENN

Grammy Award winning singer and former lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus.

7. Snow J. Simpson | O.J. Simpson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsJJa_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Former running back, most famous being tried for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

8. W.E.B. Defraud | W.E.B. Du Bois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRl8A_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

The first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1895. Du Bois also co-founded the NAACP.

9. Hueless P. Newton | Huey P. Newton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxzZp_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Co-founder of the Black Panther Party.

10. Crooker T. Washington | Booker T. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJ0X2_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Founder of the HBCU, Tuskegee Institute.

11. Martin Luther Cream | Martin Luther King Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBLjf_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Civil Rights Leader

12. Cream Abdul Jabbar | Kareem Abdul Jabbar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kY5jT_0fLAMi5p00 Source:WENN

Legendary NBA player.

13. Lames Baldwin | James Baldwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcZPQ_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Famed novelist, play writer and essayist.

14. Chalkus Garvey | Marcus Garvey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJbA5_0fLAMi5p00 Source:Getty

Jamaican political activist, also the founder and first President-General of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Shaun King
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Marcus Garvey
Person
Bernie Sanders
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Elon Musk
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

606
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy