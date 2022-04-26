ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions announce decision on TE T.J. Hockenson

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over 48 hours away and you can bet that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff is working hard to make their final preparations for...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Reveal Devastating Loss

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are mourning the loss of a family member. This week, Kelly went to Instagram to announce the death of their dog Marley. In the post, Kelly revealed that Marley "filled Matthew's side of the bed" when he first "left for the NFL." "Why is...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Iowa State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Gm#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Detroit Lions
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

1 NFL Owner Is Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been outspoken about his desire to make an NFL comeback as soon as possible. But despite his active offseason, the former Super Bowl quarterback hasn’t received any legitimate consideration from franchises around the league. Kaepernick last suited up for an NFL game when he took the...
NFL
FOX 2

Jameson Williams picked #12 by Lions in NFL Draft

Former Cardinal Ritter High School star football player Jameson Williams is headed to the NFL. Williams was the 12th pick of the draft. chosen by the Detroit Lions. After a storied high school career, Williams spent his first two years of college at Ohio State. Williams, a wide receiver then transferred to Alabama last season […]
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy