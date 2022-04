WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A former Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer just a week after being fired. Court documents say the incident happened in Watauga County on April 14. Records show Tim Wilson was not in a police vehicle, but was in a pickup truck with a red light on it when he pulled a woman over.

