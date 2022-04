Morning fog will be possible each morning with this humidity back in place. It will be warm and muggy into the weekend with highs in the 80s. It will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. This weekend will be warm to even hot and humid with a chance for pop-up scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will see rain nor will it be a wash-out, but it could make you have to shift your outdoor plans for an hour or two. The weather pattern looks a lot like summer, just not quite as hot, over the next week or so.

