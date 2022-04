CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina tight end is among the best prospects at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Chant is a lock to hear his name called during the draft which gets underway on Thursday. Likely has visited with all 32 teams in some capacity and could potentially come off the board on Friday during the second or third round.

