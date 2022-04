This week, Schenectady County became the first in the Capital Region to opt in on a sales tax cap on gasoline. From June 1 through February 28 of next year, only the first $2 of each gallon will be subject to county tax. This works out to an extra savings of eight cents per gallon. Passed unanimously, the vote is being praised as politicians protecting the people and fighting for the working class.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO