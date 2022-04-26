ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chase fans in shock as Paul Sinha threatens to ‘knock out’ contestant

By Robert Mann
 3 days ago

PAUL Sinha jokingly threatened to "knock out" a contestant that he faced during Tuesday evening's episode of The Chase.

The latest instalment of the ITV quiz show saw Salim, Michelle, Karen and Riaz join forces to take on one of the country's finest brains - but things soon got heated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCqyY_0fLA9J4g00
Salim was lost for words during Tuesday evening's episode of The Chase Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8SUC_0fLA9J4g00
Paul Sinha jokingly threatened that he was going to knock him out Credit: ITV

As such with all players, each contestant had their eyes firmly on the task of taking home some cold hard cash.

But one contestant, Salim, seemed to have more selfish needs than his peers - and Paul wasn't about to let him get away with it.

Salim revealed that he wanted to spend any potential winnings on himself rather than his wife and their daughters.

The 53-year-old magazine publisher planned to spend any cash made on DJ equipment for his bedroom.

He even joked that he might need to get the room soundproofed, too, so he didn't annoy his wife.

Salim managed to secure a measly £3,000 in the cash builder round - despite wanting £5,000 for the pricey decks.

The contestant then finally came face-to-face with Paul, who threatened: "Hello, Salim. I'm going to knock you out for the benefit of your wife.

"Because, I don't know what vinyl you've got in your home, but it definitely isn't the Rolling Stones, is it?"

They all laughed before they continued to play the game, with viewers at home equally entertained by The Sinnerman's quip.

Taking to Twitter, one person penned: "Paul is clearly taking no prisoners this evening!"

Echoing their comments, someone else said: "Talk about landing a knockout blow. That's one way to get in the head of your opponent."

While a third remarked: "How can anyone not love Paul? He's one of the nicest quizzers going."

Sadly, for Salim, he went home empty-handed and without the funds for a DJ set.

Taking defeat on the chin, he joked: "At least it will save Beverley's ears!"

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wme7_0fLA9J4g00
Bradley Walsh could hardly contain himself after their interaction Credit: ITV

