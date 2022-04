This is a restaurant along Ephrata's West Main Street. Although it may look like someone's private, residential property, this place is packed with good food and desserts, made locally for guests to enjoy. Just as wonderful as all the deliciousness, are the views. This is Lancaster County farmland at its best and a visit during dusk is magical, especially now that it's warmer out.

EPHRATA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO