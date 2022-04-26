North Carolina's first Elvis tribute festival to begin this week

The Alabama Crimson Tide are infiltrating roads across Ohio. A new law in the state will create a University of Alabama license plate, available for all Ohio drivers. “Crimson Tide pride will soon be available for display on the roads in Buckeye territory,” wrote Kristine Varkony of NBC4 WCMH-TV in Columbus. “A year ago, Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) introduced a bill in the Ohio House that would create a University of Alabama license plate for the state. His persuasive testimony during that introduction caught the attention of the masses and seemingly swayed the hearts in the form of votes by his legislative colleagues.”

OHIO STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO