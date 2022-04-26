North Carolina's first Elvis tribute festival to begin this week
By Noelle Lashley
spectrumlocalnews.com
3 days ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina’s first Elvis tribute festival will kick off in Lexington this week, a city where the King of Rock n’ Roll himself once performed. North Carolina’s first Elvis tribute festival will kick off in...
