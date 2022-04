This is why playoff depth matters. We have a generally simplistic view of what makes a champion. In the NBA, people think that you need multiple stars, with one superstar as the head of the snake, in order to get into the dance. But in the annals of league history, champions haven’t only been littered by the Michael Jordans or LeBron James’ of the world, because even they needed awesome role players and deep rosters to accompany them.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO