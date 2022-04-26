ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia threatens nuclear war as West helps Ukraine

By Tim Steele, Alexandra Limon
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJDsS_0fLA26IB00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — US officials are rushing to provide more help and weapons to Ukraine because, they said, that is making a difference in the war. But that is precisely what Russian officials are blaming for an escalation in this conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ukraine against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear war should not be underestimated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned the threats.

“That kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and unhelpful,” Blinken said.

“Nobody wants to see a nuclear war happen,” Austin said. “It’s a war where all sides lose.”

The Russians also claimed that by sending weapons NATO is “pouring oil on the fire.” But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it is “true and obvious” that Russia is the aggressor.

“We have no Ukrainian troops in the territory of the Russian Federation, but we have Russian troops in the territory of the Ukrainian Federation,” Gutteres said.

On Monday the Biden administration announced hundreds of millions in additional aid to Ukraine and lawmakers said they stand ready to rapidly approve even more.

“The end game ought to be for Ukraine to win,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “And we ought to do everything we can to help them.”

Russia said any weapons provided by the West are legitimate targets and warned further escalation could lead to World War III.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Nuclear War#Nexstar#State#Defense#Russians#Nato#Un#Ukrainian#Senate
The Independent

West calling for Ukraine to ‘attack Russia’, Moscow claims

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, a foreign ministry spokesperson in Moscow said on Thursday. Russia has warned the west to take seriously threats that it will respond to any strikes on its territory while President Putin said on Wednesday that his response would be “lightning fast” should it interefere in its “special military operation” in UkraineThe Kremlin reported a series of blasts in the south of Russia and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and “karma” for Moscow's...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy