ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Boat Season - Don't buy a stolen boat

wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLE TENN. – Investigators are asking Tennessee residents to be on the lookout for stolen boats as boating season begins. To kick-start the season, we wanted to let listeners know about a ski boat that was recently stolen about an hour south of Murfreesboro in Franklin County, Tennessee....

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Two boating collisions on Tennessee lakes

(WDEF) – You can tell that boating season is ramping up in Tennessee by the TWRA incident reports. There have been two collisions since Saturday. Two personal watercraft hit each other Saturday evening on Norris Lake above Knoxville. One of the operators suffered a serious injury to his lower...
TENNESSEE STATE
Motorious

Farm Truck Turned Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truckconverted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
ANTIOCH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Franklin County, TN
State
Missouri State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Murfreesboro, TN
Cars
WBKR

New Drunk Driving Law Passes Tennessee Senate

Back in early February 2022, we learned that HB 1834 was unanimously passed by the Tennessee House. The bill referred to as Bentley's Law was championed by Cecilia Williams, the grandmother of 5-year-old Bentley, who was orphaned when both of his parents were killed by a drunk driver in April 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Vehicles#The Volunteer State
Fox News

Missouri fisherman catches 50-pound rare sturgeon

An angler in Missouri recently reeled in something you don't see every day — a lake sturgeon. Troy Staggs caught the elusive fish, according to the Missouri Dept. of Conservation. While Staggs was sure to take photos of the rare fish, he released it back into the water after...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
KRMG

Tennessee woman accused of stealing patrol car during arrest

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stealing a sheriff’s patrol cruiser, leading deputies on a chase before crashing into another cruiser, authorities said. Jennifer Karol Cunningham, 27, of White Bluff, was charged with driving under the influence, felony theft, two counts of vandalism of government property, felony evading, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of simple possession, introduction of contraband, driving on a revoked license, two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and an outstanding warrant from Dickson County for failure to appear in court, WZTV reported, citing Dickson County records.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy