More Than Olives

With Up to 50 Vendors & Artisans, DOCO’s Makers Market Returns April 30. DOCO (Downtown Commons) is excited to announce the return of the popular and high-energy Makers Market, presented by River City Marketplace, on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to 50 local vendors and artisans will be set up to offer an ever-changing and diverse assortment of handmade specialty items showcased on the spacious, open-air DOCO plaza. Guests will have the opportunity to shop for a wide variety of items such as jewelry, bath and body products, artwork, greeting cards, candles and more. Additionally, the plaza will be filled with entertaining music.
