Adam Aldama and The Aces will be performing as Finesse – The Bruno Mars/Michael Jackson tribute show! The band will be performing all of Bruno Mars greatest hits as well as Michael Jackson’s number ones! Get your pre-sale tickets today for a fun night of live music by one of Sacramento’s hottest party bands! For tickets go to: www.SacCrawdads.com.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO