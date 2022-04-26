ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate nurse accused of stealing patient’s medicine

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqzr3_0fL9zzLT00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County nurse is accused of stealing medicine from a patient.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Brianna Michelle Hunt, 28, of Seneca, was indicted by the Greenville County grand jury for the theft of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

These incidents stemmed from an incident that was reported to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on March 21.

Sheriff: Deputy assaulted during arrest in Spartanburg Co.

While Hunt was a nurse at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Greenville, it is alleged that she stole a quantity of Oxycodone prescribed to a resident at the facility, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

This incident was investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Former SC deputy arrested, charged with stalking

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former deputy was arrested Friday in Lexington County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy James Christopher Leaisure, 28, with stalking. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate Leaisure. The arrest warrant said Leaisure sent numerous text messages to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Pet duck reportedly leads investigators to missing grandmother’s remains under trailer

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A husband and wife face murder charges after a missing elderly woman’s remains were located under a trailer thanks to a pet duck. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced April 21 that Mark Alan Barnes and Angela Wamsley were charged with first-degree murder for her grandmother Nellie Sullivan’s death. Sullivan’s body was found in Candler, N.C., the week prior.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#General S Office#Spartanburg Co#Healthcare#Wcbd News 2
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

2 former correctional officers charged after smuggling meth into Ridgeland prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two former SCDC correctional officers are facing time in federal prison after they allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine inside Ridgeland Correctional Institution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Joseph Bailey Jr. (29) and Xavier Capers (28) were both indicted after SCDC staff found a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
WSPA 7News

Mom arrested following shoplift in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with shoplifting Friday at Walmart in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, police responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. in reference to three women shoplifting at Walmart located at 2151 East Main Street. Police said, upon arrival, an asset protection officer informed police that a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy